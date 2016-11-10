Glittering array of talent as Lustre returns

Lustre is back at Nottingham Lakeside Arts and 2016 looks set to be one of its biggest and best yet.

This year, ceramics, jewellery, glass, textiles and much more, from some of Nottingham’s most talented makers, will all feature at the East Midlands’ largest and most prestigious event of its kind.

Running over the weekend of November 12-13, Lustre will be celebrating its 16 year at Nottingham Lakeside Arts, The University of Nottingham’s public arts centre and museum.

This year, Nottingham Lakeside Arts has selected some of the country’s top makers to take part in Lustre, including a number of incredible Nottingham creatives.

Lesley Beale, craft co-ordinator at Nottingham Lakeside Arts, said: “We have such a great array of talent again this year, so I’m really looking forward to the start of November.

“I am always especially excited to see the work of the Young Meteors, my selection of newly graduated makers from around the country that hopefully will be the established makers of the future. This year I am thrilled that we have five Young Meteors from last year, Charlie Birtles, Rebecca Blakeway, Rachel Butlin, Momoka Gomi and Chloe Solomon, showing again with us.”

The makers from Nottingham will be bringing an array of talents and products to the high-end craft event, including glass work, ceramics, jewellery, homeware, textiles, illustrations and mixed media.

Lesley added: “Yet again we will be showcasing some amazing home-grown talent. From Nottingham and new to Lustre this year is Emma Williams and her unique ceramics, the beautiful textiles of Tori Murphy and printmaker Nancy Power. Just a bit further out we have the incredible silversmithing talents of Melissa Montague from Derby and from Lincoln Ann Povey, who combines ceramics, metal and found objects that are a must see.”

Entry for this year’s Lustre is £5 which allows you to come back as many times as you like over the weekend, children under 16 years go in for free and entry for State Pensioners is £4.

Lustre takes place at Nottingham Lakeside Arts, University Park, Nottingham NG7 2RD — for further details please see the website — www.lakesidearts.org.uk/lustre