Harlequin choir to sing at Notts church

A mix of ancient and modern music will be brought to life on Saturday, October 29, when the singers of Harlequin perform in concert at the beautifully restored church of St Martin’s Bilborough.

Harlequin is a Nottingham-based choir and was formed in September 2008 when a group of friends, all experienced singers, decided to join together purely for the enjoyment of choral music-making.

Eight years on, the fun still remains and the singers now possess a wide repertoire covering Bach to The Beatles and Gibbons to Gershwin.

Under music director Andy Kettlewell, the choir has developed a reputation for the quality and variety of music performed. Practically all their music is sung ‘a cappella’ which really puts the singers on the spot for the whole evening!

Andy said: “We set up the choir primarily just to sing for fun, we’re there for the enjoyment of singing music in interesting venues. We’ve travelled far and wide for our performances including Shrewsbury, Bridlington and in the summer we were invited to sing at Newstead Abbey, where we impressed none other than the Sheriff of Nottingham!

“We’re really looking forward to performing locally again, and St Martin’s will provide the most beautiful backdrop.”

The event begins at 7.30pm and is being held at St Martin’s Church, St Martin’s Road, off Strelley Road, Bilborough, NG8 3BH. Tickets cost £5 (£3 for concessions) and are available from St Martin’s Church or can be reserved by emailing info@stmartinsbilborough.org.uk

Car parking is available, there is full disabled access and refreshments will be available.