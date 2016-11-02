Hometown gig for Surreal Panther

Surreal Panther, Europe’s top tribute band to glam metal superstars Steel Panther, return to their hometown of Ripley for a special Bonfire Show on Friday, November 4.

Formed in 2010 Surreal Panther have become the world’s first and leading tribute band to Californian metal comedy band Steel Panther.

After being recognised across the UK as the leading copy band to their heroes, they were invited onstage at Leicester 02 Academy with the real band to play with them in March 2015.

Surreal Panther are now bringing their action-filled show with dancing girls and pyrotechnics back to Derbyshire after a year of shows across England, Wales, Scotland and Greece.

Lead singer Jamie Fowkes said: “This is like a homecoming show for us all after a fantastic year for both us and Steel Panther after their recent arena tour. We want to thank the fans for believing in us right from the very start and coming and joing us for a huge welcome back party this week.”

The show is at Club Retro, Nottingham Road, Ripley.

Tickets are just £5 with an opportunity for a VIP photo with the band and a meet and greet if requested.

Support comes from punk covers band Midnight to Six and doors are at 8pm.

Tickets are available from Crib Bar, Club Retro, and Junction Music Store, Ripley.