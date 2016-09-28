Hucknall church concert for Eastwood choir

Seymour Road Baptist Church in Hucknall is the setting on Friday, September 30, from 7.30pm, for a performance by Eastwood Collieries Male Voice Choir.

The choir will be continuing its successful year of performances with a concert at the venue.

Tickets are £5 for adults or £4 for children/students, available from the church website (www.seymourroad.co.uk), from the church on Sunday and Thursday mornings, or from Rev Vanessa on 07947 389942.