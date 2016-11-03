Interactive fun in QUAD exhibition

An ongoing exhibition in QUAD, Derby, feature an interactive exploration game using augmented reality where real and digital worlds collide.

GLITCHED: Quest for the Lost MacGuffin positions the gallery visitor in the heart of a sculptural installation, in search of objects that were once real and are certainly imagined.

GLITCHED: Quest for the Lost MacGuffin takes visitors on a game-like journey in which they become a player and explore an immersive set built within QUAD Gallery. The set will consisting of ‘typical’ scenes from films: the detective office; the haunted hotel; the claustrophobic warehouse, and the almost ubiquitous train carriage. All, however, is not as it seems…

The Gallery visitor or ‘player’ is on a quest to search for eight fragments of a ‘lost’ MacGuffin. These fragments exist as ‘Augmented Reality’ (AR) - visible only through the screen of a handheld tablet computer. Once the eight fragments have been found the ‘lost’ MacGuffin is revealed. There will also be decoy MacGuffins to throw the player off the scent.

A MacGuffin is a typical film plot device in the form of some goal, desired object, or other motivator that the protagonist pursues, often with little or no narrative explanation. The specific nature of a MacGuffin is typically unimportant to the overall plot.

The QUAD exhibition space will also be full of ‘glitches’ – real-life or digital corruptions or fissures in the everyday world around us that will add to the journey around the Gallery. As well as showcasing the latest in artistic implementation of digital technologies, the exhibition considers questions of coercion and suggestion, mirroring a modern society were material objects are pursued, often for little long-lasting satisfaction.

GLITCHED: Quest for the Lost MacGuffin will feature Digital and Augmented Reality works by Piers Bishop, Nguyen Thi, Julien Costard and Darius Powell. Decoy 3D Scans provided courtesy of Leicestershire County Council Museum Services. Set design by Scene Everything. Soundtrack by Rob Newman. GiF artwork by Alec Mackenzie, commissioned by The Collection, Lincoln. GLITCHED: Quest for the Lost MacGuffin is curated for QUAD by Peter Bonnell and Michael Sargeant.

GLITCHED: Quest for the Lost MacGuffin is on display in QUAD Gallery to November 20.

For more information, please call QUAD box office on 01332 290606 or see: http://www.derbyquad.co.uk/exhibition/glitched--quest-for-the-lost-macguffin.aspx

Photo by Graham Lucas Commons