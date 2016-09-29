Join Joel for jokes galore

Comic Joel Dommett brings his latest show to Nottingham Glee Club tonight (October 6).

Fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe, Joel Dommett: Live covers everything from a hilarious musical number to a story of being catfished and the subsequent blackmail!

Joel burst on to the comedy scene in 2007 and quickly established himself as one of the most exciting comedians on the circuit.

He boasts a constantly increasing array of TV credits, from presenting Live In Chelsea, the live E4 aftershow to hit series Made In Chelsea, to being a weekly panellist on Sky One’s Bring the Noise alongside Nicole Scherzinger. Joel has also been seen in a correspondent role on Aled Jones’ Weekend (ITV1), a team captain on ITV2’s Reality Bites and on Drunk History (Comedy Central). Joel also co-starred in the hugely successful Impractical Jokers (BBC Three), and has numerous acting credits to his name.

