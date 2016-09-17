King Lear on the big screen at QUAD

Legendary stage director Peter Brook’s own adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy King Lear can be seen on the big screen at QUAD in Derby on September 21-22.

Paul Scofield plays Lear, who, having decided to split his kingdom between his three daughters, decides to apportion the lands according to which daughter declaims her love for him best.

When his daughter Cordelia refuses to flatter her father’s ego with claims of devotion, Lear angrily gives the lion’s share of his power to her sisters, Goneril and Regan. They soon abuse the trust, and Lear finds himself emasculated and powerless.

Call the box office at QUAD on 01332 290606