Love is all around for Savoretti

Jack Savoretti released his new album Sleep No More last month and is touring the country to promote it, including a gig at Nottingham’s Rock City on November 11.

It’s the follow-up to his top ten breakthrough album Written In Scars and features 12 original songs that are set to establish Jack as one of the UK’s biggest male artists.

On this career-defining album, Jack Savoretti has well and truly found his voice, both as a singer and as a songwriter.

The first single When We Were Lovers sets the tone with its big heart and spellbinding rhythm.

Jack describes the album as a “love letter to my wife” and provides some insight into the album’s title.

“The whole point of this album is that it’s about the stuff that keeps you up at night,” Jack explains.

There’s an infectious restlessness that drives the album. Each song is a tremendous showcase for his exceptional voice from the honest warmth of I’m Yours, to the anthemic We Are Bound to the pure joy of Any Other Way all powered by addictive choruses.

Jack worked with a variety of producers including Mark Ralph (Years and Years/Take That), Sam Dixon (Adele), Matty Benbrook (Paolo Nutini), Cam Blackwood (George Ezra) and Steve Robson (James Bay, John Newman and James Morrison).

See www.rock-city.co.uk for more on the gig.