Manilow magic at Mansfield venue

Copacabana is to be performed by New Youth Theatre on November 15-16 at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre.

Her name was Lola. She was a showgirl... Barry Manilow’s Grammy Award-winning song you never forgot is now brought to life on stage.

A love letter to the technicolor musicals of the 1940s, Barry Manilow’s Copacabana presents the story of Lola, as told through the eyes of Stephen, a present day aspiring songwriter whose imagination takes him back to a time when music and passion were always in fashion. He dreams of Lola, fresh off the plane from Tulsa, who arrives in New York with showbiz aspirations.

Tony is a bartender/composer who falls in love with Lola and helps her become a Copa Girl.

While performing, Lola attracts the amorous attentions of Rico, who abducts her and takes her to his rival nightclub in Havana.

Tony, with the help of his Copacabana friends, must now rescue Lola before... well, even if you know the song, there are still a few surprises.

The New Youth Theatre concept is simple. Children between the ages of 3-17 years are taught how to develop and improve their performing arts skills whilst rehearsing for a fully staged musical each term. This unique approach to musical theatre brings children of all ages together to enjoy learning new skills, have fun and be on-stage! To join the energetic cast call 01623 406284 or visit www.newyouththeatre.co.uk/mansfield

For tickets for this production of Copacabana, call the box office on 01623 633133.