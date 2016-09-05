Mount Holly duo prove a hit in their Old Library Studio visit

The Old Library Studio in Mansfield was the place to be last weekend when one half of California-based alt rock band Mount Holly performed there.

Guitarist Nick Perri and vocalist Jameson Burt performed as a part of a short UK tour which took in just five select venues.

The show in Mansfield was sold out and organiser David Morris said: “This decision to play this show in Mansfield rather than Nottingham or Sheffield was possibly a masterstroke by the band. They came to a town big enough to support and sell out the show (in four days without any advertising as it happens), but not a big town/city that is used to internationally renowned rock stars gracing its streets. Mansfield is not really used to seeing the type of rock stars we saw here and the fans showed their appreciation perfectly. I have a feeling we’ll see the full Mount Holly band back in Mansfield one day. Fingers crossed.”

He added: “The crowd have been treated to a preview of what’s to come from MOUNT HOLLY. With their debut album due to be released early 2017, the music fans attending these shows are the first in the UK to hear the songs.

From the foot-tapping security guy, the bar staff and every fan in the room, nobody wanted this show to end.

It’s been one of those shows that one day I’ll tell my grandkids about.”

