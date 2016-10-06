Notts choirs in close harmony at church concert

OctoberFest, an Evening of Song, brings together two choirs from the Eastwood and Underwood area, on Saturday, October 8.

This will be the first joint concert held between one of the oldest choirs in the area - the Eastwood Collieries Male Voice Choir - and one of the youngest - Rock N Soul Singers.

The venue is St Michael’s Church, Underwood, and the concert starts at 7pm.

Tickets to see the choirs in action cost £6 and they are bound to be in great demand, given the fact that both choirs are close neighbours, and they can be bought/reserved by calling 07866 212505.

Rock ‘n’ Soul Singers came into being through local people’s wish to sing. There wasn’t a choir locally, so they created one - and why not! Despite being a very ‘young’ choir, they have already developed a membership of some 50 choristers and have raised an impressive amount of money for local charities. Their repertoire is varied but, as their name suggests, they major on well-known, popular songs that you would most certainly know.

Rock ‘n’ Soul meet on Wednesday evenings to rehearse at Underwood Church, from 7.15pm to 8.15pm.

ECMVC is approaching its centenary year in 2019 and has so far this year hosted two joint concerts with other male voice choirs. OctoberFest presents ECMVC with a wonderful opportunity to create strong links with another choir in the immediate area and all involved really hope this is the first of many joint ventures.

This concert promises to be a showcase for these two excellent choirs and a great evenings entertainment is guaranteed for all who come along.