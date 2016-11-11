NPO to welcome Bushell for latest family concert

BBC Breakfast sports presenter Mike Bushell is to be the latest well-known face to team up with Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra for their annual family concert.

The latest event is to be held at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, January 28 and will be called It Takes Two.

The concert starts at 7pm.

Tickets are £22 - £7 plus concessions and are available from the box office at www.trch.co.uk or on 0115 989 5555.