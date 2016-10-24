Oktoberfest event returns to city venue

Nottingham’s Forest Recreation Ground is playing host to a grand Oktoberfest event from October 26-30.

Visitors are in for a treat of fresh German beer, delicious food and a fabulous party.

The festival promises a nice evening for friend get-togethers, a special occasion for company parties and an unforgettable experience for whoever just loves a good time.

“The mood at our event is as good as the one in Munich.”, said Carsten Raun, festival director. “One thing the British and the German have in common is the joy of life with a nice beer, so Oktoberfest is a perfect place to meet.”

Oktoberfest is celebrated in a giant marqee with a capacity of 2,000 seats. Long rows of tables and benches fill up the tent and blue and white colors amount to the cheerful atmosphere.

A German band entertain revelers all night with live music and performances. Although the event is for those aged 18 and over, kids are allowed to join on Sunday.

Special Bavarian lunch and kid activities such as face painting guarantee some quality family time. Of course, it wouldn’t feel right without traditional Lederhosen and Dirndl in which all of the serving staff are dressed.

Oktoberfest is fundamentally about beer. The beer on offer, Bavarian Festbeer, is a true German beer (ABV 5%) brewed according to German purity law.

It is a dark golden lager with beautiful white foam and embraces a touch of sweetness

and a strong yet slightly bitter aftertaste of the hops. Transported in a 20,000-liter tank, the beer is fresh from the brewery in Bavaria through the craft system directly to guests’ glasses.

But Oktoberfest is much more than just beer. A delicious selection of German specialties is on offer.

Entrance is free on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and £5 on Saturday.

The event is 18-plus, except Sunday when kids are allowed to get in for free.

For ticket information, see nottingham-oktoberfest.co.uk