The triple bill of exhibitions celebrating the Year of the English Garden at The Harley Gallery, on the Welbeck estate, has inspired a series of free creative primary education workshops.

Following a tour of the exhibition Gardens for a Duchess - Autochromes of the Gardens at Welbeck, showing early 3D colour photography, students will get to experience the magical process of photography by making their own simple pinhole camera.

Experts in photography from Human Camera will then show them how to use this alternative photographic method. Suitable for Key Stage 1 and 2 children, the free workshops will take place on September 26-28 October 3, 6 and 7, between 10am-2pm. Places are limited and must be booked in advance by emailing dgreen@harleygallery.co.uk.

For more on The Harley Gallery and workshops, visit www.harleygallery.co.uk.

The sessions are led by education and engagement manager, Dayle Green said: “We’re looking forward to kicking off the new academic year with our Make a Pinhole Camera workshop in our refurbished Education Room. Bookings are taken on a first come first served basis so please book in advance.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Outdoor art for children as triple bill of exhibitions starts Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...