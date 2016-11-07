Penford to be new Playhouse artistic director

Nottingham Playhouse has announced that Adam Penford is to become its new artistic director.

Adam will be taking over Nottingham Playhouse’s artistic programme of work from 2018.

He trained at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA) before going on to direct work nationally and internationally, directing both at the National Theatre and on Broadway.

His work at the National Theatre includes A Small Family Business (Olivier) and the Dorfman Opening Gala (Dorfman), he was also the revival director of One Man Two Guvnors and the associate director on the National Theatre’s 50 Years on Stage.

Adam has a wealth of experience directing for some of the UK’s most exciting theatres, including The Old Vic, Watermill Theatre and Salisbury Playhouse.

In 2016, he has directed a range of critically acclaimed work that includes The Boys in the Band (Park Theatre) and Unfaithful (Found 111). This Christmas, Adam will be directing Platinum at Hampstead Theatre.

Upon his appointment Adam said: “I am so thrilled to have been asked by the Board at Nottingham Playhouse to become its next Artistic Director. Giles Croft and Stephanie Sirr have done an extraordinary job nurturing the organisation, producing a stimulating programme and building a loyal audience.”

He continued: “I was born and raised in Nottingham and had my first theatrical experiences as a child at the Playhouse.

“I look forward to collaborating with Stephanie and the whole team as the company begins a new chapter in its illustrious history. Nottingham has always been a fantastically vibrant city and I am excited to return home to contribute to its cultural life.”

Caroline Shutter, chairman of trustees at Nottingham Playhouse added: “This is an exciting time for the Playhouse with the appointment of Adam who impressed the board with his combined passion for Nottingham and his artistic vision.

“I have no doubt he will be creating and delivering a range of exciting work on and beyond the theatre’s stage that will attract new audiences.”

Stephanie Sirr, chief executive of Nottingham Playhouse said: “We’re delighted to welcome Adam to Nottingham Playhouse as new artistic director. He combines great skill as a director with very wide ranging experience and the ability to really intrigue and engage audiences.”

Photo by Marc Brenner