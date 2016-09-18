Plenty of talent on display and punk rockers hit city venue

Billy Talent will be at Rock City in Nottingham on October 22, as they tour the UK to tour the UK to promote fifth album Afraid Of Heights.

The generation-defining punk rock aces Billy Talent said of their latest album: “This record is about struggle, both within ourselves and within the society we live.

“It’s about asking questions. It’s about friendship and loyalty, and it’s about choosing not accept things that don’t apply to us, that don’t represent us.”

Since the release of their self-titled debut in 2003, Billy Talent have cemented themselves as a one of the most influential rock bands in the past decade.

