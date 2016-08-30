Premiere for Present Company

They seek him here, they seek him there....and they’ll find him in a Derbyshire premiere.
Amber Valley-based Present Company is staging hit musical The Scarlet Pimpernel - by Frank Wildhorn and Nan Knighton - at Buxton Opera House from September 1 to 3.
Set against the backdrop of the bloody French Revolution, this a tale of courage, betrayal, justice, trust, intrigue, honour and love.
The story traces the exploits of Sir Percy Blakeney (played by David Partridge) and his “Bounders” during the 1793-4 Reign of Terror which followed the execution of Louis XVI. These aristocratic Englishmen rush across the Channel and using disguises and their wits, rescue their French counterparts from the guillotine. At home these ‘daredevils’ hide their identities, and their courage, by posing as Regency fops to avoid suspicion.
Sir Percy is married to French actress, Marguerite St Just (played by Rachael Louisa Bray), but she has a shadowy past including an affair with The Pimpernel’s arch enemy.
Performances are 7.30pm Thursday-Saturday plus a Saturday matinee from 2.30pm. For ticket details, you can call the box office on 01298 72190 or you can go online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
