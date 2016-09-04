There is to be a double treat for music fans at Nottingham Playhouse on Thursday, November 17.

Billy Bragg and Joe Henry will be appearing there in a gig that gets under way at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22 and are available from the box office at the venue on 0115 9419419.

In March, the pair, guitars in hand, boarded an LA-bound train looking to reconnect with railroad travel on a four-day, 2,728-mile journey.

The music it inspired can be heard on the Shine A Light tour, also featuring songs from both of their illustrious and substantial back catalogues.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Rail-inspired songs from Joe and Billy Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...