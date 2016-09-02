Ramblers head off to Retford area

Put your best foot forward when the Reindeer Ramblers take a steady walk in the Clarborough (Retford) area on Sunday, September 4.
The usual coach pick-ups will be reversed, with the first one from Sutton bus station at 9am. The second pick-up will be at the bus stop, below the Fox & Crown on Dalestorth Road, followed by Abbot Road, the Rufford pub and the Reindeer, or any requested convenient stop en route. Anyone wishing to join the ramble will be most welcome. The fare is £10, first timers £5 and accompanied juniors under 16 free.
For information, contact Fred on 01623 453038.
