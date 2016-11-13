Rescue Rooms gig for Jesus Jones

Jesus Jones are the visitors to Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on November 15.

Jesus Jones are back – but to be strictly accurate, they never actually went away.

“We just dropped off the radar, for a while” says singer and principal songwriter Mike Edwards.

“We never split, or gave up altogether; we just needed to rediscover how to be a fully-functioning band again”.

So – what changed? Well, around a decade ago, the band were merely existing, playing the occasional show when the urge took them. “But then” says Edwards, “we just realised: look, this is still fun, so why don’t we do more, and we’ll have more fun?”

Since then, they’ve overhauled their management (they’re now managed by the band’s keyboard player, Iain Baker) have revamped their web presence and social media, toured the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, and have taken charge of their back catalogue.

In 2011 they released The Collection, a double CD featuring never-before heard demos and rarities, and in 2014 reissued expanded versions of all four of their EMI albums. Each album featured a huge treasure trove of demos, rarities, alternate versions, live tracks and rare videos. With Original drummer Gen back on the drum stool, the line-up is now exactly the same as it was, over 25 years ago, when the band was first formed.