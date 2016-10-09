Rich seam of comedy with Hall

A busy schedule of comedy at Nottingham Playhouse will continue on Monday, October 10, with a visit by Rich Hall.

The American comedian’s critically acclaimed, grouchy, deadpan style has brought him many fans and much praise.

Renowned for his expertly crafted tirades, quickfire banter with audiences, Rich saddles up and hitches his wagon to tour the British isles once again.

He will be performing in the Main House from 8pm.

Tickets to see him in again are £17.

Call the box office on 0115 9419419 or go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk