Rising stars Honne all set for Rescue Rooms appearance

Hotly-tipped act Honne are bringing their run of headlining shows to Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on Monday, October 31.

They are touring to promote debut album Warm On A Cold Night, which came out in the summer.

Honne’s universal, positive portraits of 21st century romance have quickly won them a broad global audience: both parallel to - and a stark reaction against - the sometimes-brutal modern dating climate (“we were terrible at being single,” the band say now).

Their much-anticipated debut album - ‘Warm On A Cold Night’ - is a record where expressing feelings may not come naturally, but nonetheless strives for real love in the digital age.

HONNE are singer Andy and multi-instrumentalist James, who first bonded over their shared upbringing in South-West England; then, the more evocative, US West Coast grooves of their record collections, and a mutual fascination with Japan. During a midnight re-watching of Lost in Translation, it became apparent that this sense of a partner at a loose end - of wandering through a strange environment, and struggling to convey what you mean - was just as relevant to their lives off-screen. When James found the word Honne later on (a Japanese phrase meaning ‘true feelings’), the boys knew it was theirs.