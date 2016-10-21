Rock City gig for Ramona Flowers

Electro-indie band The Ramona Flowers will play Rock City in Nottingham on November 24.

The world is more connected than ever but everyone is growing further apart. This is the theme at the heart of Part Time Spies, the captivating second album by Bristol-based five-piece The Ramona Flowers.

It is a record surging with human warmth, filled with songs about the things that make life tick: death, rising rents, narcissism, broken relationships, selfies, the end of privacy, drunken nights out and hungover mornings in.

It is a record irrevocably now and of this moment, filled with songs that will make you hug your friends, console your friends and dance with your friends.

Steve Bird (vocals), Sam James (guitar), Wayne Jones (bass), Dave Betts (keyboards, guitar) and Ed Gallimore (drums) formed when Bird answered an ad placed by James. The fact that the singer was in London and the band were in Bristol was by-the-by when the group realised the chemistry they had in a room together. James’ was looking to form a band who could do “something fresh and new” and Bird was looking for something to inspire him after a previous band split-up. It was a perfect union. “This is what I want to do,” says Bird, “and luckily I found these guys.”

See www.rock-city.co.uk for more on the gig.