Sean unlocks more comedy gold

Sean Lock is hitting the road again with his latest show Keep It Light and you can see him at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham on Thursday, November 17.

The performance starts at 8pm.

Every three years, the comedian - a long-standing team captain on both 8 Out Of 10 Cats and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown - writes and tours a new show.

Well, he’s only gone and done it again. What’s he like?

Come and see what he’s blithering on about this time.

The show is ideally for those aged 15 and over.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555.

