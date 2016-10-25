Set off on a big adventure at Guildhall

Big Adventures Theatre Company are performing their brand new - and not altogether faithful - version of The Hound Of The Baskervilles at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre from October 26-29.

Big Adventures is about to enter its 20th year entertaining the people of Derby and the surrounding area.

This take on Conan Doyle’s tale follows the great detective to Baskerville Hall to uncover a murderer and end the legend of a diabolical Hound. Four actors, one mystery, no clue.

Tickets are £13.25. Call the box office on 01332 255800 for ticket details.