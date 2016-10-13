Sheffield theatres get backing to reach out to more diverse audiences

Angela Wynter and Ashley Zhangazha in Eclipse Theatre's production A Raisin in The Sun at the Crucible Studio

Sheffield Theatres has won a £150,000 boost from the Arts Council for its work in bringing more black and minority ethnic staff and audience members into its theatres.

