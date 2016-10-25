Star cast in play at Palace

A brand new play is coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre in November with a star-studded cast.

The show involves a bank robbery, a guardian angel, and is entitled Seriously Dead.

Fans of the ITV show Benidorm are in for a treat as Crissy Rock, who played popular character Janey York on the show, returns to Mansfield following her performance in the comedy, Dirty Dusting, in April.

Crissy also appeared in the 2011 series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here and is one of the joint writers of Seriously Dead, with Leah Bell, who also stars in this laugh-out-loud comedy play.

Alongside Crissy and Leah, Frazer Hines of Doctor Who and Emmerdale, or Emmerdale Farm as it was known at the time, also stars.

He appeared as the companion of the Doctor on Doctor Who from 1966 to 1969, starring in 117 episodes, more than any other actor in the history of the show.

He went on to star as Joe Sugden in Emmerdale for 22 years from 1972 to 1994.

Another familiar face to regular Palace Theatre goers is Billy Pearce, who complements the all-star cast, truly cementing the comedy genre to this play and making it one not be missed.

Seriously Dead brings together the lives of Albert, Betty, Billy and the local undertaker Tristan de Winter, as they become inextricably linked towards a path that is leading to the pearly gates, and a disgruntled guardian angel named Thelma, on an ordinary day in the quiet little town of Olwinskirk.

This is a brand new comedy that is set to have the audience ‘dying with laughter’!

Seriously Dead is at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Tuesday, November 1.

Tickets are priced at £20.50 all seats ,including 2.5 per cent booking fee.

Online booking fees are £1 per ticket.

Contact the box office to book tickets on 01623 633133 or you can book online at www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk.