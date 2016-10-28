Sunday morning recital with Isata

The Sunday Morning Piano Series continues at the Royal Concert Hall on October 30, with a recital from Isata Kanneh-Mason.

Starting at 11am, admission is £10, to include tea, coffee and cake.

One of Nottingham’s most acclaimed musicians, Isata was a keyboard finalist in BBC Young Musician of the Year 2014, and with her siblings reached the finals of Britain’s Got Talent, performing to an audience of millions. She takes us on a tour of Europe starting in Poland and France with Chopin and Debussy, before playing works by Ligeti and Stravinsky.