Sutton Rambling Club’s 11-mile walk

Sutton Rambling Club members will be embarking on an attractive 11-mile walk on Sunday, November 6.

The linear walk features Offerton Moor, Eyam village and Froggatt, Curbar and Baslow edges. A shorter walk is available.

The start is at Leadmill, near Hathersage. There will be lunch at Eyam/Eyam Hall and the walk will finish at Baslow for a 5pm coach departure home.

Skills coach picks up at the Staff Of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and at the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate (outside the Asda supermarket) in Mansfield at 9.30am. The coach fare is £10, accompanied juniors free. New members are most welcome. For more information, call 01623 796396 or 07580403471.