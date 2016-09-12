Top musical hits the area

One of the greatest family musical of all time, The Sound Of Music can be seen at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from S September 20-24.

Bill Kenwright’s production features BBC1’s The Voice runner-up and award-nominated Lucy O’Byrne in the role of Maria in this spectacular five-star show featuring a much-loved, hit-packed score from Richard Rodgers and Oscaer Hammerstein, the final collaboration of this hugely successful pairing.

Star of stage and screen Andrew Lancel joins the company as Captain Von Trapp and Jan Hartley reprises her role as Mother Abbess.

Lucy O’Byrne became a household name when she shot to success as the runner-up in the live shows of the TV talent show, The Voice.

With chart-topper Will.i.am as her mentor, and biggest fan, Lucy made history as the first classical singer to reach the final, impressing the nation with her stunning vocal range.

Now, having recently performed at the BBC Proms, she makes her musical debut as the young postulant, Maria. Her first album, Debut, was released earlier this year.

Andrew Lancel is best known as super-villain Frank Foster in Coronation Street, a role that earned him a ‘Villain of the Year’ award at the British Soap Awards.

He also played DI Neil Manson in the long-running ITV television series The Bill.

His numerous stage credits include Bill Kenwright’s touring productions of The Small Hand and Twelve Angry Men.

Andrew most recently appeared on stage as Brian Clough in The Damned United at the West Yorkshire Playhouse.

The Sound of Music tells the true story of the world-famous singing family, from their romantic beginnings to their thrilling escape to freedom The unforgettable score features Edelweiss, My Favorite Things, Do-Re-Mi, Climb Ev’ry Mountain, So Long, Farewell and the title song.

Tickets are £39 - £15 plus concessions. See www.trch.co.uk

contact the box office on 0115 989 5555.

