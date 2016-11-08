Top rock tributes at Rescue Rooms

Two of the UK’s top rock tributes, Sack Sabbath and Whitesnake UK, join forces for a classic double bill of heavy rock at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on Saturday, November 12.

Billed as the ‘Black and White Metal Show’, the two bands will deliver the very best of Whitesnake and Black Sabbath, featuring songs such as Here I Go Again, Crying In The Rain, Still Of The Night, War Pigs, Iron Man and Paranoid.

Tickets are £10 advance, £12 at the door and are available from all the usual outlets.

Please note this is an early doors gig with first band onstage at 7.15pm.