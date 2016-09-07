Tribute to The Stereophonics

There will be a double offering of top quality music coming up this weekend at The Diamond, in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

On Friday, September 9, the entertainment at the popular venue comes from rock band Slither, with support by Stagefright.

Then, on Saturday, September 10, there’s a treat for Stereophonics fans when tribute band The Stereosonics play at the Stoney Street-based venue.

For more details,you can go to thediamonduk.com

