Trio to play at Rescue Rooms

Against The Current have announced a string of headline shows in September and October, including a visit to Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on September 28.

The announcement comes off the back of the release of the pop-rock three-piece’s critically acclaimed debut album In Our Bones which reached the top 30 in the UK charts.

The album includes future classics like Forget Me Now, Young & Relentless and the Kerrang! Awards 2016 ‘Song Of The Year’ nominee Running With The Wild Things.

For more details, you can see www.rescuerooms.com

Photo by Andrew Lipovsky

