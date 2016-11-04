Wedding-themed hit show comes to city comedy festival

The critically-acclaimed ​character comic and star of ITV’s Bad Bridesmaid and BBC1’s Outnumbered Anna Morris makes her Nottingham debut with her award-winning, smash-hit, sell-out comedy wedding show.​

Last year, Morris took her third solo show, based around the wedding rehearsal of her most popular Bridezilla character Georgina Francis, to the Edinburgh Fringe where it became a critically acclaimed sell-out success.

She returned to Edinburgh by popular demand this year to a bigger venue, selling out once again, receiving rave reviews and winning Best Show at the Funny Women Awards.

Edinburgh audiences queued for hours to get a chance to become a guest at the improvised wedding rehearsal of Morris’s hilarious alter ego and start of her viral web series Georgina’s Wedding Blogs.

Morris lets the audience become the wedding planners: from choosing the walk-in music, to shouting objections and writing the vows – they take control of every aspect of the wedding rehearsal, sending Georgina into a free-fall, and making each show unique, hilarious and memorable.

Georgina Francis, ​Britain’s Biggest Bridezilla, ​is getting married to Conservative politician, Simon Hamilton, in a lavish ceremony this year. She’s under pressure and it’s GOT to be PERFECT so she’s having hundreds of wedding rehearsals first, all over the UK, inviting members of the public to become her fill-in wedding guests.

Georgina is on the verge of a wedding-related breakdown. Can the audience help her hold it together? With shambolic attempts at entertaining her guests, ridiculous rules, crazy commands and audience members roped into playing the most important wedding roles, culminating in a shocking finale, this show promises to be like nothing else in the festival. ​

The show is at Nottingham’s Canalhouse venue on Wednesday, November 9, from 7pm.★★★★★ ​

It is part of Nottingham Comedy Festival and runs for around an hour. Tickets are £8. Go towww.nottinghamcomedyfestival.co.uk for more details.