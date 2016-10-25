PREVIEW: 5,4,3,2,1...Sixties icons The Manfreds on UK tour

Do Wah Diddy, Pretty Flamingo and 5-4-3-2-1 hitmakers Manfred Man were 60s icons and are still going strong almost 55-years later as The Manfreds - now on a 29 date UK tour.
They play York Grand Opera House tonight - Tuesday, October 25, 2016.
Other dates include Buxton Opera House, on November 22 and Sheffield City Hall, on November 27. Full tour information below.
The Maximum Rhythm N’ Blues Tour features original Manfred Mann actor, TV, film and stage star Paul Jones and Mike d'Abo, who replaced him as frontman ahead of the band's other huge hit with Mighty Quinn.
Founding members Mike Hugg and Tom McGuinness swill also be joined with Rob Townsend, Marcus Cliffe and Simon Currie.
Special guests include Tina Turner's former backing singer and soul star PP Arnold, famed for The First Cut Is The Deepest/Reach Out (I'll Be There).plus organist bandleader Zoot Money, who has worked with everybody from Alan Price to The Animals.
Zoot Money is the outrageous founder of the The Big Roll Band, famous for their huge single Big Time Operator, and one of the prime fixtures of the infamous Flamingo Club in Wardour Street: the birthplace of British RnB music at the heart of the swinging ‘60s.
Rhythm and Blues started in America, but many British artists have come to define the genre which is being celebrated on the tour.
The Manfreds are celebrating 25 years since their reformation. They have since gone on to tour extensively around the world, recently marking their 50th anniversary.
As well as performing band classics on the tour, they will also perform tracks that brought them success as individual artists, such as the Mike d'Abo penned Build Me Up Buttercup, which was a smash hit for The Foundations, as well as Handbags and Gladrags, which was a monster single most notably for Rod Stewart, as well as Stereophonics, whose version is lovingly synonymous with soundtracking the opening credits of Ricky Gervais' classic comedy, The Office.
TOUR DATES 2016
19th October Portsmouth Kings Theatre
20th October Southend Cliffs Pavilion
21st October Salisbury City Hall
22nd October Birmingham Town Hall
25th October York Grand Opera House
26th October Sunderland Empire Theatre
27th October Preston Guildhall
29th October Southport Theatre
30th October Stoke-on-Trent Regent Theatre
2nd November Chatham Central Theatre
3rd November Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
4th November Worthing Pavilion Theatre
5th November Basingstoke The Anvil
6th November Weston Super Mare Playhouse Theatre
10th November London Cadogan Hall
11th November Dartford Orchard Theatre
12th November High Wycombe Swan Theatre
15th November Torquay Princess Theatre
16th November Guildford G-Live
17th November St Albans Alban Arena
18th November Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall
22nd November Buxton Opera House
23rd November Gateshead The Sage
24th November Manchester Palace Theatre
26th November Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
27th November Sheffield City Hall
29th November Northampton Royal & Derngate
1st December Crawley The Hawth
2nd December Poole The Lighthouse
Tickets available at www.flyingmusicboxoffice.com
