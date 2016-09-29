Primal Scream to play Nottingham and Sheffield on new tour

Indie legends Primal Scream will play dates in Nottingham and Sheffield in December as part of their new UK tour.

Having had to cancel a host of summer dates due to singer Bobby Gillespie’s accident, the band are now getting back to doing what they do best.

They will be at Plug in Sheffield on December 10 and Rock City in Nottingham on December 11.

Famed for hits like Loaded, Movin’ On Up, Come Together and Rocks, and albums like 1991’s Screamadelica, the band will release their new single, Feeling Like A Demon Again, on October 28,.

The single is thefirst release on their own First International label and is taken from their critically-acclaimed 11th studio album Chaosmosis.

Tickets for their Nottingham show are available at www.rock-city.co.uk

Tickets for their Sheffield show are available now at www.the-plug.com