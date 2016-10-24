The Stranglers to play Rock City next year

British punk legends The Stranglers will be back on the road again next year.

And they will be playing Nottingham’s Rock City on March 13.

Following the sell-out success of their Black and White Tour this year, the group will this time present the Classic Collection to coincide with the planned re-release of the entire Stranglers studio album catalogue from the period 1977 to 1982.

The Stranglers are riding high on the crest of a resurgent wave of popularity.

They continue to out-rock many on the live circuit, including much younger bands, and their existing large and loyal fan base has swelled in recent years as new converts join the ranks.

Support for their Nottingham gig will come from Ruts DC.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8110051, www.gigsandtours.com or www.rock-city.co.uk