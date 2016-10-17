Win tickets to see rock legends UFO

Rock band UFO will play Sheffield in support of their first album recorded on British soil for 20 years.

The band are veterans of music scene, honing their craft over nearly half a century.

They play at 02 Academy, Sheffield, on Sunday, October 30 - and you could win tickets to see them.

Songs from their latest album A Conspiracy of Stars will feature prominently on the play lists when Phil Mogg, Paul Raymond, Andy Parker, Vinnie Moore and Rob De Luca strut their stuff in Steel City.

To win tickets to the gig, complete the name of UFO’s album: A Conspiracy of *****

Send the answer with your name, address and daytime phone number, marking UFO contest in subject line, to: info@mppromotions.co.uk

Entries close on Friday, October 21.