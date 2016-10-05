WIN: Top tickets to see Irish music legend Christy Moore at Sheffield City Hall

Legendary Irish folk singer, songwriter and guitarist Christy Moore plays Sheffield City Hall this Sunday - October 9, 2016 - and we have four front circle tickets to be won.

This is a rare chance for Yorkshire audiences to spend an evening with one of Ireland’s most important musical and cultural figures.

Moore was hailed as Ireland’s greatest living musician in RTÉ's 2007 ‘People of the Year’ Awards.

His song Lisdoonvarna was included in The Penguin Book of Irish Poetry in 2010, underlining his huge influence as a leading figure in contemporary Irish culture.

In 2011 he was invited by Coldplay to join them on stage at the Oxegen Festival, closing their headlining set with a performance of his Ride On, in front of a 80,000-strong crowd.

Both as a solo artist and as frontman of Planxty and Moving Hearts, Moore has been a standard bearer for Irish folk music throughout his career, drawing inspiration from diverse sources such as old-time pop and American rock n roll to breath new life into traditional Irish music.

His most recent album, Where I Come From, contains new recordings of songs from across his four decade career.

Moore is just as famous for his political and social commentary, using his music to fight for diverse causes including Irish Nationalism, Palestinian solidarity and the anti-nuclear movement.

He has provided a powerful and humane voice of resistance during a tumultuous period in Ireland’s history.

Christy, aged 71, has been marking his 50th year on the road.

He will be joined on stage by Declan Sinnott on guitar and Jim Higgins on percussion.

