Andy Parsons want us all not to worry in Nottingham

Star of BBC2’s Mock The Week, Andy Parsons is bringing his new live show to the Playhouse

Are you worried about your job, your family or yourself?

Perhaps you are worried about the health service, education, climate change or World War III breaking out.

Or are you just worried about worrying?

Well stop worrying and come and have a laugh about it.

It’s what we do best.

He is at the Playhouse on Saturday, April 29.

Tickets are available on 0115 9419419 or http://bit.ly/2pFWGw3