Action-packed week of family fun at Deda

This October half-term Déda in Derby presents an action packed week of family arts activities for all ages to enjoy.

The Family Arts Festival will take place from Sunday, October 22 until Saturday, October 28, and will include a circus double-bill spectacular, a topsy-turvy theatrical party and an early years adventure through the seasons.

Launching the festival, The PARTY is a topsy turvy circus treat. Designed for ages three and over, but suitable for the whole family, the theatrical performance is a skilful and highly entertaining acrobatic show exploring themes of social exclusion and not always getting what you want.

Aleena’s Garden will continue the family fun on Wednesday, October 25, with performances at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Audiences are invited to step into Aleena’s beautiful garden, meet the animals that live there, plant seeds, and watch the flowers blossom and the seasons pass. Featuring simple signing, the interactive performance is ideal for younger ages but a real treat for the whole family too.

Completing the line-up is WireDo and Simple Cypher’s incredible circus double bill spectacle. Hanna Moisala presents a jaw-dropping performance with tight wire stunts, rope manipulation, and the intriguing Japanese art of Shibari.

Simple Cypher, comprising National Centre for Circus graduates Kieran Warner and Christopher Thomas, follow with an innovative performance featuring hip-hop and Cyr Wheel. Expect a cheeky and entertaining performance for the whole family to enjoy!

Déda’s creative producer Phil Hargreaves said: “The Family Arts Festival is a real chance to offer audiences in Derby a broad range of outstanding performances starting from a very early age. Each performance offers a fantastic insight into our passion for dance and circus, and the week has something for everyone to enjoy!”

The Family Arts Festival has been created following the huge success of Déda’s previous Get Creative Family Arts Festival activities.

The annual Get Creative Family Arts Festival is a national festival offering families an extraordinary range of arts activities to enjoy.

The success of Déda’s involvement was recognised in 2015 when it was highly commended for its contribution to the 2015 Get Creative Family Arts Festival.

For further information on any of the performances featured visit www.deda.uk.com or contact 01332 370911.

Photo credits: Sam Ryley/Bertil Nilsson