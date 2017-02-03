Cantamus founder remembered in concert

A special concert featuring all three choirs of Cantamus - the Training Choir, Senior Choir and Cantus Amici - is to be held at St Mark’s Church, Mansfield, on Saturday, February 4.

It will be dedicated to the memory of Cantamus founder, the late Pamela Cook.

2002 Mansfield Pam Cook founder of Cantamus

The date of the concert marks what would have been her 80th birthday. Pamela Cook died in 2013 after a short illness.

After three successful pre-Christmas concerts, a quick return to the usual rehearsals was necessary to compile a suitable programme of favourites and to organise a fitting event.

The return of many of the former members forming Cantus Amici has been particularly exciting for Geoff Thompson, Pamela’s husband, who is now 93, as well as the parents and friends who have followed the choir from early days.

After the senior choir’s tour of Australia last summer, their venture this year is to be taking part in an international choral competition in Riga, Latvia, in July.

Tickets for the St Mark’s concert can be obtained by emailing Sue Taylor on susietaylor13@hotmail.com They cost £15 with concessions for students 13-18

£10; children aged 12 and under £5.