Christmas fun at Kedleston

The finishing touches are underway for this year’s classic Christmas displays and activities around Kedleston Hall.

Doors open on Friday, December 2, to reveal the even more spectacular State Rooms as they sparkle with fairy lights and magnificent trees creating a truly traditional display. The Hall will be open for Christmas from Friday to Sunday over the first three weeks in December.

In addition to the State Room decorations, the first three weekends in December will come alive with the sound of music as the Kedleston Singers lead the singalong carols service at 3.30pm in Caesar’s Hall.

Father Christmas will also be there at weekends, but to save the inconvenience of long queues, places are being booked in advance for the first time this year. He will also be breakfasting with hungry visitors in the Great Kitchen Restaurant, but once again, advanced bookings are required and places are filling fast.

Tuck into festive traditional lunches in the Great Kitchen Restaurant on 2, 9, 15 and 16 December by booking on one of the four sittings available each date and enjoy a tasty two course meal and hot drink for just £14.50 per person.

Fancy a private tour with a mince pie and glass of sherry? The first three Thursdays in December can now be booked for just £8.50 per person and are the perfect way to explore this magnificent place and get into the festive spirit.

Pull on your boots and take your pick from a number of bracing walks across the magnificent parkland throughout December including a Walk with a View with Head Gardener, a Winter Tree ID Walk, a Winter Solstice Lantern Walk or traditional Boxing Day Walk.

The 12 Days of Christmas Trail can also be enjoyed with the route inspired by this traditional song. There’s even a fun Santa Paws Pooch Parade where doggies can dress up in festive costumes for a colourful stroll around the park with a rosette to be awarded to the best dressed pooch!

For full details and prices of all activities, please go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/kedleston or call 01332 842191.