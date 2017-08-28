Film review: An Inconvenient Sequel is flawed but enlightening

Al Gore’s climate change documentary An Inconvenient Sequel is timely to say the least, writes Natalie Stendall.

It arrives in the wake of President Trump’s controversial withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

Yet Gore and the film’s directors Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk (Audrie & Daisie) waste little time on Trump-bashing, instead spending their time proactively campaigning for climate change awareness.

Gore’s original film An Inconvenient Truth exposed the dangers of climate change to win best documentary feature at the 2007 Academy Awards.

A decade later and the sequel preaches to the converted. Gore is training advocates around the globe in the art of spreading the word and lobbying government.

He takes us to Miami, India and the Philippines where his on-stage presentations allow us to feel like we’re actually sitting in the auditorium. Along the way, Gore lays bare the devastating reality of extreme weather patterns affecting these communities.

The problem with An Inconvenient Sequel is that it can’t decide where its focus should lie. Instead, the documentary casually shifts between three areas of business: presenting scientific facts about global warming; exploring renewable energy; and passing comment on the campaign trail itself.

As a result, the messages fail to land with their intended weight and, while rousing, An Inconvenient Sequel is disappointingly forgettable. Given more space to flourish, Gore’s thought provoking connections between climate change and world peace could be powerfully galvanising.

The complicated landscape of behind-the-scenes political negotiation remains fascinating nonetheless and Gore offers a riveting window into the Paris climate change deliberations. Yet directors Cohen and Shenk take us too close to Al Gore the man. Their temptation to present him as a hero figure muddies the issues at hand.

When An Inconvenient Sequel takes us into melting ice caps, floods, fires and political debate, it’s certainly eye-opening.

Yet it also brings an atmosphere of hope. The devastating effects of extreme weather are met with dramatic increases in renewable energy and a feeling that we’ve arrived at a turning point in global attitudes to climate change.

Al Gore leaves us with an open invitation to join this movement and in spite of its cinematic flaws, An Inconvenient Sequel must be considered an enlightening and worthwhile contribution to the climate change debate.

3/5