Film review: Blistering opening sets up Baby Driver perfectly

Edgar Wright’s high-concept musical thriller, Baby Driver, opens with a jaw-dropping car chase to the tune of Bellbottoms by The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, writes Natalie Stendall.

It’s a staggering action sequence that sets up character, story, and spirit while throwing us around corners with handbrake turns and tyre screeching drifts.

Although the sequence is by no means perfect - Wright has an annoying habit of cutting away at the precise moment his apparently impossible stunts are pulled off - the film’s inspired approach to music and sound is bold compensation.

Wright’s opening sequence sets the bar so high that it’s perhaps inevitable that Baby Driver goes downhill, its subsequent action sequences failing to live up to the sheer spectacle of this open-mouthed get-away.

Writer-director Edgar Wright, celebrated for his alternative action comedies including Shaun Of The Dead and Hot Fuzz, has an instinct for the kooky reinvention of cinematic genre. There’s nothing quite like Baby Driver in mainstream cinema. The stripped back simplicity of the car chases set it apart from the Fast & Furious franchise, while its approach to character and sound inject zany energy into the cops and robbers thriller.

Ansel Elgort is Baby, a talented getaway driver coerced into the business by an organised crime group run by a cold, intimidating Kevin Spacey.

Baby is Wright’s most refreshing creation to date. He suffers from tinnitus - a ringing in the ears that Wright uses to jarring effect in the movie’s quiet moments - and uses his iPod to distract from the condition. Baby’s whole life is influenced by music as he mimes and moves to everything from rock and Motown to reggae. It’s a stylish twist with plenty of subtext.

By underpinning almost every moment of Baby Driver with diverse tracks, Wright explores our relationship with music and the ways in which we use it to communicate.

Elgort, who shot to fame as teenage cancer patient Gus in The Fault In Our Stars, plays his role with quiet, understated charm. Baby is an introvert and Elgort leaves his audience guessing, inferring Baby’s feelings through the tracks he’s listening to.

This often ambiguous performance explores Baby’s cowardice and increasing heroism, offering a neat journey and personification of the coming of age genre. Elgort even succeeds in distracting us from Wright’s flimsy plot, shifting Baby Driver into character study territory and contributing to the peculiar genre mash-up that makes the film so interesting. It’s a pity that the rest of the casting is much less inspiring.

John Hamm is a vivid but not entirely plausible armed robber, while Lily James wades in with yet another sweet, wide-eyed performance reminiscent of those in Downton Abbey, Cinderella and War And Peace.

Brilliant, wry, offbeat gags spill from Wright’s script making it all the more frustrating that Baby Driver eventually settles into Hollywood formula. The writer-director’s most dynamic film to date culminates in a predictable final showdown that maintains the movie’s energy and style but not its breathtaking element of surprise.

4/5