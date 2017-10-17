Film Review: The Mountain Between Us fuses genres - with limited success

Based on the novel by Charles Martin, The Mountain Between Us fuses the romance and survival genres with limited success, writes Natalie Stendall.

When a charter plane crashes in the remote, snowy mountains of North America, neurosurgeon Ben Bass (Idris Elba) and journalist Alex Martin (Kate Winslet) must save themselves.

When help doesn’t arrive they make a dangerous trek out into the wilderness. Alex is nosey, forthright and selfish, Ben is guarded and cautious. Quietly terrified by thoughts of approaching death, friction inevitably develops as she tries to draw him out.

Working with J. Mills Goodloe (Age Of Adeline, The Best Of Me), the screenplay comes from Chris Weiz the writer behind Disney’s live action Cinderella and the co-writer of Rogue One.

As we might expect from these credentials, Weiz’s writing here is promising. The screenplay makes an interesting attempt to explore the challenges of a romantic relationship forged in such unique circumstances, even if this does feel rather tacked on.

While Weiz’s early dialogue is crawling with tension, hostility and resentment, ultimately the film lands on a cheesy note. As the romantic thread develops, Weiz allows cliché to creep in and the sentiment becomes overwrought. Director Hany Abu-Assad (Omar, Paradise Now) seems determined to conjure melodrama, shooting a hammy, over-the-top final sequence.

It’s almost painful to see the gifted Kate Winslet in such a melodramatic role, while Idris Elba appears to flounder as the atmosphere becomes increasingly mushy. Both actors grasp for the meatier aspects of the material, rescuing The Mountain Between Us from the truly saccharine.

If the film’s syrupy turn is disappointing, the feeling is amplified by the calibre of the first act where the discord between these flawed characters feels both genuine and unexpected.

Alex’s abrasive personality particularly challenges Hollywood’s stereotypical romantic lead, while Ben’s reserve is intriguing. Abu-Assad’s direction is on a firmer footing here too. He shoots an immersive air crash from the rear of the plane, directing our gaze into the chaotic cabin. It’s a powerful sequence well worth seeing on the big screen.

Ultimately, The Mountain Between Us works best when the characters are a mystery and their burgeoning romance hides in the subtext.

There’s just enough here to make a gentle, enjoyable romantic drama but with the wasted potential of its two talented leads, The Mountain Between Us could have been so much more.