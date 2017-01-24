Haiti-inspired exhibition in Southwell

An inspirational Christian Aid exhibition, featuring photos and art from Haiti, is on display in Southwell Minster until Saturday, February 25.

I Witness is a photo exhibition showing life-changing projects funded by Christian Aid, taking place in Haiti today – as witnessed by some rather special Christian Aid supporters.

Haiti hit the headlines in 2010 after the terrible devastation caused by an earthquake and the subsequent hurricane that battered the country in 2012. Christian Aid supporters and donors responded with incredible generosity and, in total, over £14 million was raised for the programme, helping the most poor and vulnerable Haitians to get back on their feet.

I Witness came out of a visit by three Christian Aid supporters to Haiti; Naomi, Kathy and Margaret. There they saw for themselves how the legacies left by their loved ones were making a difference. Gifts from supporters like Naomi, Kathy and Margaret have such a huge impact and Christian Aid is excited to be able to share these positive stories of transformation. To see how these supporters witnessed how the legacies left by their loved ones were making a difference: www.christianaid.org.uk/i-witness

The exhibition is free and open to all. See Southwell Minster website for opening times.