Museum’s Christmas market in Mansfield

Mansfield Museum Christmas Market is back for its 11 year.

The event runs from December 1-3, between 10am-4pm each day.

The market is free to get in and it includes over 40 stalls that will feature the work of local crafts people.

From wooden gifts to Christmas cakes, there will be gift ideas for everyone you know. Around a quarter of this year’s stalls are new to the museum’s market.

Also at this year the market will include 521 Singers, the Christmas market favourites who will be performing on all three days.

Mansfield Museum’s Christmas Market will also this year be supporting the White Ribbon Campaign. On Friday, December 2, from 10am until 3pm, Mansfield District Council will be hosting an event at the museum.

This event will include an opportunity to find out information about the campaign and to take part in some Christmas crafts.

Any donations from the White Ribbon Shoebox campaign can also be dropped off at the museum throughout the duration of the market. The team is asking people to fill a shoebox with items that will help people who have been forced to leave their home after suffering abuse.

Suggested items include toiletries such as shower gel, shampoo, toothbrush and toothpaste as well as new underwear, make-up, feminine products and slipper socks. Items for children are also welcome such as soft toys, sweets, crayons and colouring books.