Queen of Crime exhibition at Mansfield Museum

A new exhibition at Mansfield Museum continues until November 18.

It is called Agatha Christie – An exhibition of her life and characters.

This temporary exhibition will give you an insight into the life of Agatha Christie, one of the most prolific crime writers of her generation.

She wrote over 91 books, short stories and plays and her books have sold more than a billion copies in the English language alone.

The exhibition will also look at the actors who have performed in many different stage, television and film productions of her books.

It is free to get in at the museum.