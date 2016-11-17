REVIEW: Disney on Ice presents Frozen is a truly magical show

It’s a match made in heaven - Disney on Ice and Frozen - and it was everything you would imagine and more.

It goes without saying that the story lends itself so well to being told on ice but so does everything else about the show.

Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena was packed with excited kids and most of the adults followed suit. The show created an atmosphere that made everything about it infectious, everyone was singing and dancing along.

So as not to leave anyone out, an opening scene featuring characters from all of the favourites got everyone in the spirit of things.

The tale of princesses Anna and Elsa unfolds just as it does in the Academy Award winning and number one animated feature film.

Let It Go was a stand out scene, simplistic and perfectly executed, but for me (and my two little boys) it was Sven the reindeer and Olaf the snowman that stole the show.

The performers were first class, as you would expect, but to skate around as a large snowman or the front or back legs of a rather large reindeer must take bundles of skill and stamina.

Songs including Do You Want to Build a Snowman? and Fixer Upper also featured and the magic of the film translated perfectly to the action filled performance.

It never ceases to amaze me the way that Disney seem to pull off the impossible by making sure every last detail is covered but they nailed it yet again with this incredible spectacle.

If you’re headed to one of the remaining dates you’re in for a magical treat.

Disney on Ice presents Frozen at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham until November 20. Limited tickets are still avaialble. Click here or visit www.motorpointarenanottingham.com.